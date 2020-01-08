Approximately 140 hikers, along with some well-behaved, leashed dogs, showed up at SML State Park in Huddleston on Jan. 1 for First Day Hikes. The free hikes aimed to encourage everyone to start the new year off in a healthy way. A group of 55 hikers accompanied Jet Lawler (center), the state park’s nature interpreter, on a guided hike that traversed parts of Walton Creek, White Tail Path, Striper Cove and Turkey Foot trails. Afterward, hikers were served hot chocolate and treats at the Discovery Center.
