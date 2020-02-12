Heart of the community

To promote Heart Health Month, Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital raised a giant red heart over the medical office building in Rocky Mount. The heart was placed on Feb. 7, which also was National Wear Red Day for heart health. Staff and community members gathered for a small ceremony. The heart will remain over the building’s entrance through the end of the month.
