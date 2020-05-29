By BRIANA BARKER
During a recent review of the Harvester Performance Center’s annual report, the downtown Rocky Mount music venue reported a nearly $158,000 loss for 2019.
The Harvester generated an annual revenue of a little more than $1.92 million, a new record for the venue. Expenditures that amounted to $2,077,885 for the LLC outweighed the record-breaking revenue. The LLC is the Harvester’s financial data, while the town’s expenses are separate.
This was the second consecutive year the Harvester reported a loss, though the loss in 2018 was less at $27,000 or 1.51%.
Harvester CEO and Assistant Town Manager Matt Hankins said approximately $42,000 of the loss went back to the town for rent payments, making the actual loss around $115,000.
“Either way it is not the financial performance we were looking for, but there were a lot of venues around the state and the region who had much bigger problems,” Hankins said. “It was not just a Rocky Mount issue; it seemed to be a down year for some discretionary spending.”
According to the annual report presented to Town Council, there were five negative shows, which failed to meet expectations, that accounted for 65% of the loss this year.
“Some shows were expensive shows that staff judged to be worth the risk,” the report stated. “Some of those higher‐risk shows did not perform as expected or as needed, largely due to timing and pricing.”
Hankins said factors of underperforming shows can include cost of tickets and if the artist had performed nearby during the Harvester’s show date.
“We don’t go into specifics into which shows didn’t meet our expectations, but there were some shows — and every time we book a show its a risk,” Hankins said. “We have to judge based on the experience of our general manager and our staff, whether the risk is worth it, and sometimes we judge that risk to be worth, and they don’t meet our expectations.”
The town’s expenses for the Harvester’s fiscal year runs January through December, unlike the town’s fiscal year, which runs July through June, amounted to a little more than $508,000. Those costs included $332,277 in payroll, just under $26,000 in security, $47,558 in maintenance and repairs, $42,357 in utilities, $22,234 custodial costs, $21,600 in accounting fees, $2,425 for attorney fees and $4,246 in landscaping maintenance.
Hankins said those costs are not considered a loss but expenses.
“The town has some costs, it is like operating a parks and rec department or some city’s operate a baseball team,” Hankins said. “Sometimes you just count those costs an investment in quality of life and that is certainly what we do here. We are investing in maintaining a facility we own and staffing it with people who are really good at bringing in acts that will attract a lot of visitors to our community and spend dollars here.”
Approximately 30,904 people attended shows at the Harvester last year, up from 28,178 in 2018. However, there were 152 shows in 2019, or 13 more shows than 2018, making average show attendance nearly the same for the two years, at 203 per show. At normal seating capacity the Harvester can hold around 500 show attendees, but some shows can be standing room only, which allows for 900 attendees.
Some shows have higher attendance as evidenced by numbers in November — a record 5,235 paid attendees attended 19 shows, a record attendance for the venue.
Overall, 17 shows reached full capacity with 33 hosting more than 300 patrons.
Hankins said those visitors more than make up for the loss.
“We’ve demonstrated over the years the additional revenue that we bring to the town through meals tax, lodging tax and sales tax more than makes up for what the town invests in that operational cost,” Hankins said.
The annual report showed that approximately 77% of revenue came from outside of Franklin County. Approximately $373,301 came from ZIP codes within the county while a little more than $1.2 million came from outside the county. However that data does not include cash buyers, quick sale (day of show sales) or service fees.
The report noted that the record-breaking November included show attendees from 22 states, including those on the West Coast. Throughout the year, the Harvester welcomed visitors from 43 states, as well as visitors from Germany, the United Kingdom and Canada.
The Harvester has been closed due to government mandates stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic since March. Hankins said the staff is looking at hosting outdoor shows once Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s restrictions are eased and large gatherings are again permitted. He said they have been looking for guidance as to what kind of social distancing regulations will be anticipated for such gatherings so they can plan accordingly.
Hankins said he hopes the Harvester will help restart the local economy as the area moves forward from the pandemic.
“It was a rough year, certainly we are going to have those from time to time,” he said. “This year was looking up prior to the COVID outbreak.”
According to first quarter financial data, the music venue operated with a profit in January and February, but a loss in March with the onset of the virus and the closure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.