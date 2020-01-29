Singing Valentines

Submitted photo

Jerry Zachman (from left), Earl Mannoia, Doug Bilton and Dick Burke form the quartet who deliver Singing Valentines as part of a fundraiser for Smith Mountain Lake Harmeneers.

 Submitted photo

Submitted by Al Nelson

Smith Mountain Lake Harmeneers Barbershop Chorus are once again delivering Singing Valentines presented by a quartet from the chorus. The deliveries will take place between Tuesday, Feb. 11 and Friday, Feb. 14. A valentine costs $50 and includes two or more songs, a rose and a card. To arrange delivery within Franklin or Bedford counties, call 718-2830.

For Lynchburg area deliveries, call 434-851-9300. All proceeds from the valentines support the Harmeneers’ music scholarship program.

The chorus has presented more than $45,000 in scholarship aid to area high school graduates raised from the Singing Valentine presentations.

