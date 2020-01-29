Submitted by Al Nelson
Smith Mountain Lake Harmeneers Barbershop Chorus are once again delivering Singing Valentines presented by a quartet from the chorus. The deliveries will take place between Tuesday, Feb. 11 and Friday, Feb. 14. A valentine costs $50 and includes two or more songs, a rose and a card. To arrange delivery within Franklin or Bedford counties, call 718-2830.
For Lynchburg area deliveries, call 434-851-9300. All proceeds from the valentines support the Harmeneers’ music scholarship program.
The chorus has presented more than $45,000 in scholarship aid to area high school graduates raised from the Singing Valentine presentations.
