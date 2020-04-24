By STACEY HARISTON
Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is celebrating a new executive director after receiving more than 40 applications for the position.
Kristina Hawse accepted the organization’s offer and began work March 30.
“Kristina has just jumped in and has been a sparkplug for us,” said board president John Wilson. “She has been a great asset right from the get-go. She’s very passionate and brings a lot of energy, positivity and action.”
As executive director, Hawse will work with the board of directors to develop a plan for achieving the organization’s mission, strategy, goals and objectives. The activities would then be directed toward the achievement of those goals, Wilson said.
“Responsibilities will include community relations, strategic planning, Habitat for Humanity International programs, processing compliance and resource development,” Wilson said. “The executive director is the face of the affiliate to the Franklin County community.”
The position includes a competitive salary, paid vacation time and paid holidays.
Wilson added that the local Habitat for Humanity is working with the Virginia Habitat State Support organization to establish a benefits package for its affiliate employees.
Hawse is a Maryland native, but currently lives in Roanoke. She brings to Habitat a six-year background in real estate and home loans.
“Kristina has a great real estate and mortgage background and understands how that relates to people with financial limitations,” Wilson said. “She doesn’t have much Habitat background, but she wants to learn and is a go-getter. She has already written procedures on how we are going to take in applications and how we will evaluate people. Habitat International provides all those resources to us, but Kristina’s been taking that available information and applying it here in Franklin County.”
Hawse led the winning real estate team in the Maryland-D.C. region from 2014 to 2016, based off of homes sold.
“Our specialty was short sales, which helped save people from foreclosure,” Hawse said. “We did over 400 short sales in a four-year time period. I love real estate, but short sales aren’t really a thing anymore. And, I was really needing that human factor – the heart factor of doing something good and giving something back. So, Habitat really met my love of real estate and the social services aspect I was needing.”
“Kristina is very attracted to our mission because of it being service-oriented,” Wilson added. “It kind of marries both her skills and her drive, and her motivation to help other people. She’s come with great ideas and great execution. She’s gotten so much done in the short time she’s been here. And she’s really making a big difference quickly.”
Hawse said her main focus upon taking the reigns of the local affiliate was to understand its current policies and to build off of them.
“Right now I am working on writing a policy that works for us so that when we do choose a family and choose to build a home or do a critical repair, it’s based off a proven process so it’s quick and efficient, and we’re able to serve more people as a result,” Hawse said. “My focus right now is building a solid foundation for the business, putting assistance into place, organizing our records and organizing our volunteer and donor database so we can start communicating with people about what we’ve been doing the past couple years.”
Hawse said she is eager and excited to settle into her new role and to give back to the community.
“It’s a fresh new start,” she said. “We have a great board of directors. I think the most important charge we have right now is helping the Franklin County economy and focusing on the repairs and new rebuilds and getting as many of those done as we can.”
The first home dedication is at the top of Hawse’s list of things to look forward to.
“Being able to give a homeowner a call and tell them their contract has been accepted for a home is magical,” Hawse said. “I imagine that providing someone with a zero-interest mortgage that’s affordable for them is even more magical, and that’s exactly what I was looking to do in my professional life – to give back – and this is the ultimate way to do that.”
Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County was incorporated in 1994 as an all-volunteer organization, which has built and renovated 23 homes since its inception.
To learn more about volunteering or to apply for a Habitat home, call 483-8884 or visit www.habitatfcva.org.
