Franklin County has become the latest in a growing number of localities in the region considering support for an armed militia. Representatives for a county militia spoke with the board of supervisors at a meeting Tuesday.
Hardy resident Jim Hampton addressed supervisors during the meeting’s public comment period. He was one of several residents who supported a county militia at Tuesday’s meeting. Many were wearing the same “Guns Save Lives” stickers that were worn by supporters of the “Second Amendment sanctuary” movement that spread through the state recently.
“Our current legislators have little to no regard for our Constitution or our Bill of Rights,” Hampton said. “They don’t see these rights as coming from God, but instead they see our rights as coming from the government. They believe they have the right to trample them at will.”
Hampton said the Second Amendment is under attack by Democrats. He warned of current and future legislation in Virginia that could take away rights from residents.
“Today I am asking for your help,” Hampton said. “I am asking you for your support. I’m asking you to join us in this movement.”
The county militia, according to Hampton, will meet each month and provide training for individuals as needed. He asked that supervisors openly support the militia by recognizing it as the county’s official militia.
While no decisions were made at Tuesday’s meeting, Blue Ridge District representative Tim Tatum asked county staff to reach out to members of the militia to start a dialogue. He said he supported the militia but the county should assure that it is done right and within the law.
Tatum said the militia’s goal could not only be to protect the community from “tyrannical government,” but also be a resource for the county during natural disasters such as flooding or a tornado.
“I think this is an opportunity that we as a county have to broaden our overall service to our community and I applaud these men and women that have taken their time to commit to this,” Tatum said.
As Franklin County supervisors consider the next step, members of the militia have already begun organizing a “militia muster” for March 7 at noon at the Franklin County Recreation Park just south of Rocky Mount.
The event follows a similar muster that was held at Bedford County’s Falling Creek Park on Feb. 15. More than 100 residents attended the Bedford County muster. Many of those in attendance carried handguns and rifles to show support.
Last month, the Bedford County Board of Supervisors had a request from residents to form a militia at its Jan. 27 meeting, although the county has not given any formal support so far.
Several supervisors have individually expressed support for county residents forming a militia. In addition to Franklin and Bedford counties, several others in the region, including Campbell, Floyd and Amherst and Tazewell counties, have heard similar requests. So far, only Tazewell County has officially recognized its militia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.