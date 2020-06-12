Friends of the Pigg River Association provided box lunches for nurses and CNAs at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital on Thursday. With Denise Stockton (second from left), the hospital’s food service manager, and Whitney Ashley (third from left) are Brenda Muse (from left), Clara Taylor Brenda Mack, Lorretta Board and Audrey Dudley. “We wanted to thank the nurses and the CNAs for their hard work and dedication during the pandemic. They have put their lives at risk to protect us,’’ Muse said.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up to receive our daily newsletters and get special offers delivered right to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.