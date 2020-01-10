Submitted by J.T. Foley
The Miss Crooked Road and Greater Franklin County Scholarship Pageant Committee announces a search for contestants for its fifth annual scholarship pageant to be held Saturday, March 14 at the Pigg River Community Center in Rocky Mount.
The Miss Crooked Road and Miss Greater Franklin County pageants are open preliminaries to the Miss Virginia and Miss America pageants. A contestant may be eligible if she lives, works or attends school in Virginia and is between 17 to 25 years of age, has never been married or had a child.
In addition to the Miss competitions, the pageant will also feature the Miss Crooked Road and Greater Franklin County’s Outstanding Teen Pageants (ages 13 to 17).
Contestants in Miss division will be judged in talent, private interview, onstage interview question and evening gown/social impact statement competitions.
Contestants in Outstanding Teen division will be judged in talent, private interview, onstage question, physical fitness and evening gown competitions.
Cash and in-kind scholarships will be awarded with the winners advancing to represent this area in the Miss Virginia Pageant from June 14 through 20 at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
For more information or an application, contact Luci Thomas at misscrookedroad@gmail.com or 276-732- 8023. Information is also available at www.missva.org or on the Miss Crooked Road Scholarship Pageant Facebook page.
