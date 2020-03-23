During a press conference March 23, Gov. Ralph Northam said all K-12 schools will remain closed through end of the academic year.
"School closures are necessary to minimize the speed at which COVID-19 spreads, and protect the capacity of our healthcare system,” Northam said.
Northam previously ordered schools closed for a minimum of two weeks through March 27.
It’s up to each school division to decide what information students will need to learn to finish out the remainder of year, Northam said.
“By tomorrow, our Department of Education will issue guidance to help school divisions think through those decisions and ensure that every student is served equitably,” he said. “We are already working on waivers to relieve testing requirements and ensure that our students who were on track to graduate can do so.”
The federal government announced Friday that it will grant statewide standardized test waivers, making it possible for the Virginia Department of Education to cancel Standards of Learning testing.
“Neither students nor teachers need to be focused on high-stakes tests during this difficult time,” Betsy DeVos, U.S. Secretary of Education, said in a statement. “Students are simply too unlikely to be able to perform their best in this environment. Our actions today provide turnkey flexibilities for state and local leaders to focus on the immediate needs of their students and educators without worrying about federal repercussions.”
The rise in cases via community spread and conversations with other leaders drove Northam’s decision to close schools, as well as non-essential businesses.
All recreation and entertainment facilities such as bowling alleys, racetracks and movie theaters must close.
Restaurants may no longer serve people 10 at a time, but must only provide carry out, curbside or delivery meals.
Non-essential retailers may remain open if they adhere to social distancing and serve no more than 10 people at a time and abide by recommended sanitizing measures.
Essential businesses such as grocery stores, banks and health care services and businesses in supply chain can remain open with social distancing and additional sanitizing measures.
A list of what is essential versus non-essential is listed on the state’s website; however, Northam warned, the list may change as needed.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.