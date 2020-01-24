Gospel Fest 2020: “The 20/20 Vision” will be held Saturday, Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. in Ferrum College’s Vaughn Chapel at 40 Wiley Drive in Ferrum. This event is free and open to the public.
Sponsored by Ferrum College’s Office of Spiritual Life, the concert will feature the Ferrum College Fresh Wind Gospel Choir and Band, Bishop M.L. Hardy and the Sons of Thunder, United Voices of God and Longwood University’s Brothers and Sisters in Christ (B.A.S.I.C.) Gospel Choir.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.