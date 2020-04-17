Friday night's bright lights honors Class of 2020

Franklin County High School is creating a new version of Friday Night Lights — one that doesn’t involve the football team or athletic matches contested by the Eagles boys and girls soccer and boys and girls lacrosse squads, all which are tenants of C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
The Class of 2020 is the star of this production.
As a way to honor its senior class, the lights in the stadium will be turned on for two hours from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., and for the following six Friday nights from April 24 to May 29.
“This is a way for us to honor all of our seniors and to say to all of our students and staff that we miss you,’’ FCHS Principal Jon Crutchfield said.
Approximately, there are 485 students in the senior class.
Dillon Stadium, which opened with the start of the 1984 football season, last hosted an athletic event March 10 when the boys varsity soccer team bested Bassett, 7-2, in a preseason scrimmage.
The spring sports campaign was first put on hold because Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all elementary and secondary schools in Virginia closed for a minimum period of two weeks through March 27 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But on Saturday, March 23, Northam changed course and decided to close schools for the remainder of the academic year. With that, spring sports were canceled.
Franklin County Public Schools switched to online/home instruction thereafter.
