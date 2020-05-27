^pSubmitted by Marcia Cramblitt
Farm Market Fresh for Seniors is available through Southern Area Agency on Aging.
Eligible seniors may receive $45 worth of coupons that can be used to purchase locally grown fresh fruits, vegetables and cut herbs at participating farmers’ markets. The number of people who can participate is limited. SAAA will take applications over the phone while supplies last.
Seniors must be, or will become, 60 years old or older on or before June 1, and be a resident of Franklin, Patrick, Henry or Pittsylvania counties or the cities of Danville or Martinsville. Applicants may not live with or have an immediate family member of a farmer who grows the produce and must meet income requirements.
To apply, call 276-632-6442 or 800-468-4571.
