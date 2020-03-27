There is a severe blood shortage across the country due to blood drive cancellations from the COVID-19 pandemic. The American Red Cross has seen approximately 5,000 drives canceled nationwide, along with an estimated 170,000 pints of blood being lost because of the cancellations.
A representative from American Red Cross reached out to the YMCA about setting up a blood drive for May. Once it became apparent that the virus was going to have a major impact on blood drives and donations, Andrea Fansler, the Smith Mountain Lake Y’s branch director, set up two separate emergency drives.
The first one, held March 19, exceeded expectations. Another one has been scheduled for April 1 at the Smith Mountain Lake Y location at 293 Firstwatch Drive in Moneta, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“The Y was prepared and eager to partner with the Red Cross,” said Kevin McAlexander, CEO of the Franklin County YMCA. “This is what the Y does in order to help serve communities.”
Most YMCAs are now closed, including Franklin County, but are continuing emergency operations with other organizations such as these.
“We are here in the community doing what we can to assist during the coronavirus crisis,” Fansler said. “At our March 19 drive, where more than half of the donors were YMCA members, we exceeded our goal of 13 units and managed to collect 24. If you are healthy and able, please consider donating blood on April 1.”
The Red Cross will conduct the blood drive inside the YMCA’s gymnasium to ensure adequate spacing. Minimal Red Cross staff will participate in the blood drive, and precautions will be taken that include taking the temperature of staff and donors before entering the drive, spacing beds to follow social distancing and increasing measures for disinfecting surfaces.
For more information or to set up an appointment for April 1, call 721-9622.
