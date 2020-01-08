Franklin County YMCA aims to help the hungry

Hunger exists in every state, county and community in the United States, and the Franklin County Family YMCA is working to make a difference locally.
This month, the Y is sponsoring a Friends and Family Food Drive. As part of the food drive, anyone wishing to join the Y in January can do it with a donation of at least three canned goods. Current YMCA members are also encouraged to donate food items and, when referring new members to join, will receive their next month free.
“We are asking friends and family of the Y to drop off non-perishable food for our canned food drive between now and the end of January,” said Jessica Thomason, Rocky Mount branch director. “We know people are going to join the Y for the amazing facilities and great programs. So, it was a great time to make a difference in our community while offering great perks such as no joining fee or first month fees for new members and a free month for current members who refer their friends to join the Y.”
Drop boxes are in the lobbies of each Y branch at Rocky Mount, Smith Mountain Lake and Ferrum College. Food items needed include spaghetti sauce, pasta, peanut butter, jelly, canned/boxed soups and meals, canned vegetables/fruits, tuna fish and other canned meats. Donations will be given to local food banks and soup kitchens.
For more information, contact Jessica Thomason at 489-9622 or jthomason@franklincountyymca.org.
