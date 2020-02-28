At 94 years old, Melvin Stahl has some memories that will not fade.
The World War II veteran talks of his service with pride, still there are some things that cannot be unseen. The 75 years since the war have been well-lived. They included a successful career at Proctor and Gamble and raising a family. Stahl is full of pride when he speaks of those accomplishments, as well and what the future hold for our country.
“I had already taken my physical,” Stahl recalled. “I was ready to go. When I graduated from high school, we had a party and when I got home, there was a letter in the mail telling me to report for duty.”
That was 1944. Stahl reported for training in Florida on Aug. 1. The tall, lanky pitcher for his high school and later college baseball teams from Memphis, Tennessee, was trained to do everything. Less than perfect vision in his right eye kept him out of the Air Corps, and as a result, Stahl was drafted into the infantry. Because of his size, he became a BAR man, which meant he operated the larger Browning Automatic Rifle. Basic training lasted about six months, Stahl said. Then there was a two-week ocean cruise.
“I went overseas in a huge convoy,” Stahl said. “Ships as far as you could see. We ended up someplace that I later found out was Le Havre, France.”
Stahl was an infantry replacement and was sent to join Easy Company 255th regiment, 63rd Division. According to NationalWW2Museum.org, there were 416,800 U.S. military deaths in World War II. At least three of 15 men who served from Stahl’s childhood neighborhood did not return home.
“I figured I might make it or I might not, but you just take whatever they give you,” Stahl said. “When you’re fighting a war, you just do what they tell you to do, that’s it! You don’t think about it. You get shot at; you get shot at.”
Stahl found out that first day he met his regiment, how different wartime Europe was from Memphis.
“When I got where I was going, I got a brand new M1 Rifle,” Stahl said. “It was covered in cosmoline [a grease-like substance used to prevent corrosion]. I had to clean that all off my gun. I sure didn’t want that down my gun barrel.”
He went to a nearby creek to clean his gun and make sure his gun sights were accurate. “I noticed there were ambulances going in where they let me out,” he recalled. “I could see two layers of soldiers, two on top and two on the bottom. You could see them out of the backs of the ambulances, just the boots. I figured they wouldn’t be hauled out if they were just wounded. I knew what I was getting into right then.”
Stahl and his regiment were headed to Austria for some of the bloodiest fighting of the war. They were going to battle Hitler’s 17th SS Division. They had heard the Germans had the best machine guns and were the best equipped unit in Europe. Four times they were pinned down by German machine guns, Stahl said.
“When guys get killed, and they don’t take care of them right away they start swelling,” Stahl said recalling of one of the worst things he witnessed during the war. “There were a lot of those laying around. Most of them German by far. Americans went right in and got their guys out of there.”
Stahl’s regiment was joined by the Texas 36th Infantry Division, which included Audie Murphy, actor, songwriter, rancher, and one of the most decorated soldiers of World War II. And the 17th SS Division was defeated.
After the war, Stahl took advantage of his Army benefits.
“Back then we had what they called the GI Bill of Rights, and I would not have gone to school without it,” he said. “Neither one of my parents went to college. The GI Bill paid my tuition.”
To today’s veterans he offers this advice: “Take advantage of the educational and employment benefits offered to veterans.” Stahl graduated from the University of Memphis and went on to have a 39-year career at Proctor and Gamble.
He and his wife of 61 years, Lacey, moved to Smith Mountain Lake in 2010 to be close to their children. Although Lacey died, Stahl remains at his home in Hardy.
When asked about today’s political climate and if he worries about the state of our country, he responded in faith. “It will survive,” he said. “Because it has all the tools to survive.”
