A state grant for almost $2.4 million will help Franklin County bring broadband service to rural residents who don’t have internet access.
“Another great day in the county,” said Chris Whitlow, interim county administrator.
The Virginia Telecommunication Initiative grant award, announced Wednesday by Gov. Ralph Northam in Charles City County, comes a day after Northam came to Rocky Mount for the announcement that California-based organic tea maker Traditional Medicinals intends to build a $29.7 million plant in Summit View Business Park.
Grants totaling more than $18 million went to 12 projects across Virginia, including $1.8 million to Connect Grayson in Grayson County and $798,000 to the Patrick County Broadband Expansion. The $2.38 million award to the Franklin County Broadband Authority was the second largest in the set.
“We recognized the need in 2017 and ’18 for better broadband access and created the broadband authority to help manage the development and deployment of broadband,” Whitlow said. “In 2019 the county developed a broadband plan to provide better coverage and internet access countywide.”
The county intends to tackle the problem of areas without access to broadband with a hybrid solution that will unfold in phases.
One part of it involves installing fiber-optic cable in more populated areas that don’t yet have access to the best speeds of broadband. The other part involves building a fixed wireless system with cell towers that will offer internet access to remote rural areas that can’t be reached via cable.
The grant funding will help with the first phase, in partnership with internet provider Blue Ridge Towers/Briscnet. The phase is intended to bring internet access to the rural communities most in need, including Snow Creek, Sontag, Callaway, Fork Mountain, Henry, Burnt Chimney, Glade Hill and Scruggs. It will potentially reach 21,000 homes and businesses.
“This helps to cover some areas that sometimes have no internet access,” Whitlow said.
The grant also will assist wireless provider Shentel, another project partner, with adding more miles of fiber optic cable in Union Hall and Penhook, Whitlow said.
In the summer, the county received a $650,000 grant from the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission’s Last Mile Broadband Program earmarked for broadband projects in the mountainous Blackwater and Boone districts.He said Franklin County’s “ scenic landscape, our rolling hills and mountains, also can make it very challenging from a broadband standpoint.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.