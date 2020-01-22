Franklin County unveils Prohibition centennial logo

Franklin County Director of Tourism David Rotenizer unveiled a new logo commemorating the centennial of Prohibition 100 years to the day of the official start. The unveiling happened at the Blue Ridge Institute and Farm Museum with the help of former BRI director Roddy Moore, current BRI director Bethany Worley and Franklin County Library Program Director Christine Arena just before the viewing of part one of Ken Burns’ 2011 documentary “Prohibition.”
