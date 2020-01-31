From STAFF REPORTS
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will host a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE), Civilian Response and Casualty Care (CRCC) and Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) course Feb. 27 at the Franklin Center at 50 Claiborne Ave., Rocky Mount.
The training provides strategies, guidance and a proven plan for surviving an active attack event, according to law enforcement officials. These courses combine the civilian response with a small medical component, which empowers civilians to provide lifesaving medical aid before first responders
arrive.
The training includes the history and prevalence of active shooter events, the role and options for immediate (civilian) responders and covers limited medical prevention such as Stop the Bleed training.
Class and course materials are free, but seating is limited. Two sessions will be available: from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m.
For more information or to register, contact Randy Campbell with the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services at 748concepts@gmail.com.
