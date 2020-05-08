Franklin County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Sasha is set to receive a bullet and stab protective vest. The vest was made possible with a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Sasha’s vest is sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, Illinois and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.” Sasha will have her new vest within eight to 10 weeks. The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $960. Each vest has a value between $1,744 and $2,283, has a five-year warranty and weighs 4 to 5 pounds.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Sasha to receive donation of body armor
