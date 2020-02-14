Submitted by Robin Wunderlich
The 2020 Franklin County Relay for Life will be Friday, May 15, from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Franklin County Recreation Park on Sontag Road.
This year’s theme will be patriotic as the event falls the day before Armed Forces Day. In addition to regular luminary bags, there will be red, white or blue luminary bags to honor veterans.
The next team captain’s meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital’s medical office building auditorium on the third floor. New teams, former teams and anyone interested in learning about Relay for Life are invited to attend.
This year’s focus will be raising money to fund cancer research and provide programs to cancer patients and their families.
More than 1.8 million people are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in 2020.
And for the newly diagnosed, the American Cancer Society’s research and patient support services can make a difference.
For more information, contact Aprille at Aprille.kelly@cancer.org.
