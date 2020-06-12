Franklin County High School’s Class of 2020 has officially graduated in an unprecedented drive-through graduation ceremony which stretched over four days.
The school’s 70th commencement ceremony was held June 8-11 and lasted roughly 25 hours.
The class was divided into groups of 10 and were allowed to drive to the campus with their families and walk across the auditorium stage – one student at a time – to receive their diplomas.
Diploma walks and speeches will be edited into a single DVD.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic and current social distancing guidelines, the school was unable to hold its traditional graduation ceremony.
FCHS Principal Jon Crutchfield said the students really wanted a physical graduation and he felt they were owed one.
“I had really held out hope that there would be a graduation held in Cy Dillon Stadium,” Crutchfield said during a recent school board meeting. “As time passed, I realized that would not happen.”
Crutchfield consulted with class officers and high school principals from other parts of Virginia and soon organized the drive-through ceremony, which was similar to one held in Montgomery County.
Despite the unique circumstances, Crutchfield said graduation has gone “extremely well.”
“We have received a lot of positive feedback on the ceremony,” Crutchfield said. “The parents have seemed to appreciate the extra time that they are allowed to take pictures or videos of their graduate walking across the stage and receiving their diploma.
He said the school has also been able to provide a couple of keepsakes for the graduates.
“We are giving them a red wristband that says “Honoring FCHS Class of 2020” and we are providing a senior “group” photo of sorts that Strawbridge Studios prepared for us,” he said.
The Class of 2020 is comprised of 488 graduates, 268 of whom are honor graduates.
The class has 57 distinguished honor graduates with grade point averages of 4.0 or higher.
Graduates have been awarded over $5.9 million in scholarships from schools including Ferrum College, Roanoke College, Emory and Henry, Patrick Henry Community College and Virginia Western Community College.
Students also received scholarship money from area businesses, churches, civic clubs and other community organizations.
This year’s Virgil H. Good Award recipient is Caroline Eames.
The senior class officers for the Class of 2016 are Caroline Eames, president; Vandalina Holcomb and Blake Greenway, co-vice-presidents; Jazlyn Gill, secretary; and Calb Cokendolpher, treasurer.
Crutchfield said the theme of the class of 2020 is one of resilience.
“They had a tremendous senior year interrupted by a pandemic and persevered through it all, “ he said. “The Class of 2020 will leave a lasting memory at FCHS for their leadership and ability to overcome!”
