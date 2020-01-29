By STACEY HAIRSTON
Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is searching for a candidate to take over the leadership reigns as the organization works to better serve its community.
The position of executive director is open, and Habitat’s hiring committee is ready to start interviewing qualified applicants.
After three months at the helm, the organization’s previous director, Jenny Lee, is no longer serving.
“Our board decided to go in a different direction,” said John Wilson, board president, adding that Lee, due to personal reasons, was simply unable to fulfill the duties expected of the organization.
“We are really looking for a proven leader,” Wilson said. “Someone who is able to learn and adapt to a new environment, and with a basic understanding of the process and road to home ownership.”
That process includes real estate, home construction and repair, mortgage-lending, volunteer recruitment and management, fundraising and social services, Wilson added.
Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County was incorporated in 1994 as an all-volunteer organization, which has built and renovated 23 homes since its inception.
The organization was recently chosen to receive a three-year HUD grant from Habitat for Humanity International, allowing it to hire an executive director as its first paid staff member, as well as kick start its new beginning after a five-year lull in building and renovations.
“We’re trying to get back to our roots of volunteering and engaging in the community,” Wilson said. “Habitat is committed to rebuilding and strengthening its infrastructure. We rely on donations, volunteers and our partner agencies to continue building homes and hope for worthy home-buyers.”
Part of Habitat’s vision includes the right executive director, he added.
The executive director will work with the board of directors to develop a plan for achieving the organization’s mission, strategy, goals and objectives. The activities would then be directed toward the achievement of those goals, Wilson said.
“Responsibilities will include community relations, strategic planning, Habitat for Humanity International programs, processing compliance and resource development,” Wilson said. “The executive director is the face of the affiliate to the Franklin County community.”
In addition to years of organizational management and leadership experience, Wilson said the executive director should possess excellent written and oral communication skills, strong time-management skills, an energetic and positive personality and be able to relate well to diverse populations.
The position includes a competitive salary, paid vacation time and paid holidays.
Wilson added that the local Habitat for Humanity is working with the Virginia Habitat State Support organization to establish a benefits package for its affiliate employees.
Wilson said the board hopes to have the position filled by the end of February.
Interested applicants can visit www.indeedjobs.com for a description of the position, as well as submit their resumes and cover letters.
Anyone interested in volunteering with the organization can visit www.habitatfcva.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.