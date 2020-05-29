Submitted by Lauren Acker
In accordance with Phase 1 guidelines, the Franklin County Family YMCA is now offering outdoor, instructor-led group exercise classes.
Since shutting its doors in mid-March due to COVID-19, the YMCA has worked to keep members healthy by making video content and exercise routines available online and on social media. When talks of phasing back into normal operating hours began, Y staff prepared for social distancing and occupant limitations.
“We were hopeful that we’d be able to open at the beginning of the first phase as long as we spaced machines, calculated occupancy and took the proper precautions,” said Andrea Fansler, YMCA’s Smith Mountain Lake branch director. “Although we still aren’t able to let members use any indoor facilities at our branches, we are excited to be able to offer outdoor group exercise.”
The Y started offering outdoor group exercise May 15 at both the Rocky Mount and Smith Mountain Lake locations. Classes are held Monday through Saturday and include bootcamp, cycling, yoga and Zumba.
“We are so excited to be able to offer group exercise classes again,” said Abigail Jamison, fitness director at the Rocky Mount YMCA. “We believe exercise is foundational to our health: spirit, mind and body. We are taking all precautions necessary, including spacing everyone 10 feet apart, using little to no equipment and sanitizing any equipment used both before and after classes. We hope you come and see what we have to offer and hope to open the doors to the YMCA soon.”
Classes are limited to 10 people, including the instructor. During the early phase of reopening, the Y is unable to have visitors or members of other YMCAs participating in outdoor group exercise classes.
The exercise schedules are available at www.franklincountyymca.org or on the Franklin County Family YMCA Facebook page.
For questions about fitness programs, contact Abigail Jamison at ajamison@franklincountyymca.org or Andrea Fansler at afansler@franklincountyymca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.