Franklin County is currently asking all citizens to use the phone or the internet to access county services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Offices in the county’s government center in Rocky Mount have been closed to the public since March 19.
Limited staff are still working in the offices, and the center’s lobby will remain open to allow visitors to leave information at drop boxes at each office.
“Out of an abundance of caution due to the circumstances associated with coronavirus (COVID-19), Franklin County requests all citizens to utilize phone interaction and online service at this time,” according to a statement posted on the county’s website.
Information, emails, phone numbers and mailing addresses for each of the county departments, as well as updates about the virus, are available at www.franklincountyva.gov.
While the county’s parks remain open, all spring athletics in the county are canceled. County staff is contacting everyone who signed up for spring sport and will offer to change enrollment to a fall sport or provide a refund.
Playgrounds and bathrooms at parks are currently closed. Trash collection has also been suspended, and visitors should remove all waste when they leave.
As the county’s parks department typically follows school closures, all other activities and events will be suspended through the rest of the school year. Anyone enrolled in upcoming activities will be contacted about rescheduling or receiving a refund.
The county’s Essig Center is also currently closed. Staff will contact anyone with reservations and offer to reschedule or give a refund. Medical transportation for senior services is also suspended at this time.
