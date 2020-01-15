Thursday marks the 100th anniversary of the start of Prohibition, and Franklin County is rolling out the red carpet.
The Franklin County Public Library, in collaboration with the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum, Westlake Cinema and the Franklin County Tourism Office, has arranged for public screenings of the PBS/Ken Burns and Lynn Novick three-part PBS film series “Prohibition.”
The series “…tells the story of the rise, rule, and fall of the Eighteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the entire era it encompassed.”
Each part of the film will be shown at a different location beginning with “A Nation of Drunkards” at Blue Ridge Institute and Museum at Ferrum College on Jan. 16.
On Jan. 23, “A Nation of Scofflaws” will be shown at Franklin County Public Library in Rocky Mount and the final installment, “A Nation of Hypocrites,” will be shown at Westlake Cinema on Jan. 30.
All screenings are from 1 to 3 p.m. and are free and open to the public.
The Jan. 16 screening will be preceded by a kickoff announcement for the Centennial of Prohibition, as well as preliminary plans for Franklin County Moonshine Heritage Month events that are planned for April.
For information regarding the films, contact Christine Arena with the Franklin County Public Library at 483-3098.
