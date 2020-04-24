By JASON DUNOVANT
Franklin County is expecting deep cuts to its 2020-21 budget due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Supervisors were briefed on the potential impact during a scaled-down meeting April 21.
The monthly supervisors meeting was held in a nearly empty board room at the Franklin County Government Center. Only some county staff and government officials were allowed to attend in person. The public was invited to watch the meeting online to meet social distancing guidelines.
County Administrator Chris Whitlow presented new estimates for the county’s 2020-21 budget just a month after his initial budget presentation in March. He said the county is expecting a nearly $3 million loss in revenue for the upcoming budget year due to the pandemic.
The loss is comprised of an estimated 10% reduction in sales tax collected, 25% reduction in meals tax collected, a 50% reduction in transient occupancy tax collected and an estimated 2% reduction in the amount of real estate tax collected due to some people not being able to pay. Whitlow said the county won’t know the full impact of the pandemic for several weeks.
“This is a guesstimate at best,” Whitlow said. “It could be more, we are hoping it will be less. We just don’t know at this point.”
The county was expecting an increase in projected revenue this year of $3.1 million before the pandemic hit. Whitlow now estimates an increase of $157,000.
The additional projected revenue is expected to come from property reassessments the took place in the county last year. A 5% increase in property values in the reassessment should result in increased real estate tax revenue if this county’s real estate tax rate remains the same at 61 cents per $100 of assessed property value. Supervisors did not discuss any changes to the tax rate.
With the reduction in expected revenue for the budget year, Whitlow said several cuts had to be made. A 3% cost of living increase for county employees was cut, as well as $900,000 in additional funding for county schools and $300,000 to hire new county staff. A cut of $1 million to the county’s operation budget is expected as well.
Whitlow said the county will be keeping a close eye on the state’s budget discussion in the coming days to see if there will be a reduction in funding from the state, which could result in deeper cuts to the county’s budget. More than 50% of the county’s budget is funded by state and and federal funds, he said.
Supervisors are expected to hold several work sessions next month to finalize the budget. Whitlow said a public hearing on the budget will likely be set sometime in late May or early June.
Supervisors also agreed to move forward with plans to close and cap the Franklin County Landfill. Don Smith, director of public works for the county, said Terrahawk LLC submitted the lowest bid to cap the landfill at a cost estimate of $3.3 million.
With the approval by supervisors, Smith said the project is expected to be completed by June of next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.