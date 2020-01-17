The former Franklin Manor Rest Home is being demolished.
County officials have wanted the longtime vacant building torn down, and the owners, according to county information, Blue Ridge Health Investors LLC, have complied.
Blue Ridge owns Red Oak Manor, an assisted living facility, which was built next door to the former Franklin Manor.
The owners could not be reached for comment but Franklin County Director of Planning Steve Sandy said he is not aware of any plans for the property.
The company also owns a third tract of land adjacent to Red Oak and Franklin Manor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.