Submitted by Marcia Cramblitt
Winter is a difficult time for the older homebound population, and the choice between food and heat can be hard. Franklin County Office of Aging is hoping to help make the decision easy by conducting its fourth annual Soup for Seniors food drive.
Soups, crackers, canned meats and peanut butter are being collected at the Essig Recreation Center at 295 Technology Drive in Rocky Mount from Feb. 3 through 7 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
All items collected will be put into reusable cloth bags and distributed into the homes of qualified elderly neighbors.
Last year, with help from the Franklin County Public Schools, FCOA collected more than 5,300 canned goods and distributed them in more than 275 bags to local seniors in need. The goal is to top that number this year.
For more information, contact Marcia Cramblitt, Office of Aging and Recreation manager, at 483-9238 or marcia.cramblitt@franklincountyva.gov.
