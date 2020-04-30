From STAFF REPORTS
An annual event that draws thousands to Franklin County has been canceled this year — the Blue Ridge Folklife Festival.
Blue Ridge Institute and Museum Director Bethany Worley made the announcement Thursday stating the volume of visitors the event draws is the reason for the cancellation.
“We don’t know under what guidelines our state will be operating with regard to the virus, and our visitors’ safety is of the utmost importance to us,” Worley said.
“We also need to be mindful of visitors’ travel plans,” she added. “Some people visit from a great distance away and need to start making travel arrangements soon. Unfortunately, at this time, we can’t guarantee that the state regulations will be lifted in October, and we don’t want to inconvenience our attendees by them having to cancel their reservations.”
The annual event is held on the fourth Saturday of every October on the Ferrum College campus, and averages more than 12,000 visitors.
The Folklife Festival is also a lucrative event for local churches, civic groups and athletic groups, and Worley conveyed the institute’s disappointment for having to cancel.
However, she said canceling this year’s Folklife Festival will only enhance the next one.
“We’re staying positive. We have some extremely exciting and new activities in the works for 2021 for both adults and children,” she said.
