Many roads across Franklin County have been impacted by this week's rainfall.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, Five Mile Mountain Road is closed until further notice due to a slide. The slide is located 2.1 miles south of Cypress Road at the Floyd County Line, and 1.2 miles north of Turners Creek Road. There is a signed detour in place. VDOT said it is currently assessing for repairs and plan.
A section of Virignia 116 (Jubal Early Highway) in Franklin County in the Coopers Cove area is closed to through traffic. The road collapsed in the early morning hours on May 22 during prolonged rainfall, according to VDOT officials. The closure is located 1.5 miles east of Route 1520 (Windridge Parkway) and 0.9 mile west of Route 681 (Coopers Cove Road).
VDOT estimates repairs will take approximately one to two months to before the road can reopen to traffic. Plans to stabilize the slope including using using soil nails. This process involves launching steel rods into the slope to secure it. Once the slope alongside Virginia 116 is stable, stone and fill material will be used to replace the roadbed. Then, this section of Virginia 116 will be repaved and the pavement markings and guardrail replaced.
Below is the most current list of road closures and delays from VDOT. To stay up to date or see if your road is impacted visit 511virginia.org.
Motorists can expect potential delays due to flooding.
Rt. 672S (Franklin County) from Burnt Chimney Rd; Rt. 670E/W (Franklin County) to Dead End
Rt. 748W (Franklin County) from Five Mile Mountain Rd; Turners Creek Rd; Rt. 640E/W (Franklin County) to Ferrum Mountain Rd; Rt. 602N/S (Franklin County)
Rt. 697W (Franklin County) at Teel Ct; Rt. 1460N/S (Franklin County)
VA-116N at Coopers Cove Rd; Rt. 681E/W (Franklin County); County/City/Town Line: ROANOKE - FRANKLIN COUNTY LINE
Rt. 726N (Franklin County) from Hicks Hollow Rd; Rt. 664N/S (Franklin County) to Naff Rd; Rt. 613E/W (Franklin County)
Rt. 789N (Franklin County) from Buffalo Ridge Rd; Dry Hill Rd; Rt. 788N/S (Franklin County) to Barton Spur Rd; Rt. 964E/W (Franklin County)
Franklin County
Motorists can expect potential delays due to flooding.
Rt. 789S (Franklin County) from Buffalo Ridge Rd; Dry Hill Rd; Rt. 788N/S (Franklin County) to Barton Spur Rd; Rt. 964E/W (Franklin County)
Rt. 919N (Franklin County) from Jamestown Rd; Rt. 812E/W (Franklin County) to Callaway Rd; Rt. 641E/W (Franklin County)
Rt. 728S (Franklin County) from Green Level Rd; Rt. 693E/W (Franklin County) to Bethlehem Rd; Rt. 739E/W (Franklin County)
Rt. 709N (Franklin County) from Blue Bend Rd; Grassy Hill Rd; Rt. 919N/S (Franklin County); Rt. 909E/W (Franklin County) to Jamestown Rd; Rt. 812E/W (Franklin County)
Rt. 860E (Franklin County) from Shooting Creek Rd; Shooting Creek Rd SE; Rt. 860N/S (Floyd County); County/City/Town Line: FRANKLIN - FLOYD COUNTY LINE to Franklin St; VA-40E/W
Rt. 657S (Franklin County) from Bonbrook Mill Rd; Rt. 635N/S (Franklin County) to Boones Mill Rd; Rt. 684N/S (Franklin County)
Rt. 919S (Franklin County) from Jamestown Rd; Rt. 812E/W (Franklin County) to Callaway Rd; Rt. 641E/W (Franklin County)
Rt. 748E (Franklin County) from Five Mile Mountain Rd; Turners Creek Rd; Rt. 640E/W (Franklin County) to Ferrum Mountain Rd; Rt. 602N/S (Franklin County)
VA-116S at Coopers Cove Rd; Rt. 681E/W (Franklin County); County/City/Town Line: ROANOKE - FRANKLIN COUNTY LINE
Rt. 672N (Franklin County) from Burnt Chimney Rd; Rt. 670E/W (Franklin County) to Dead End
Rt. 726S (Franklin County) from Hicks Hollow Rd; Rt. 664N/S (Franklin County) to Naff Rd; Rt. 613E/W (Franklin County)
Rt. 697E (Franklin County) at Teel Ct; Rt. 1460N/S (Franklin County)
Rt. 860W (Franklin County) from Shooting Creek Rd; Shooting Creek Rd SE; Rt. 860N/S (Floyd County); County/City/Town Line: FRANKLIN - FLOYD COUNTY LINE to Franklin St; VA-40E/W
Rt. 709S (Franklin County) from Blue Bend Rd; Grassy Hill Rd; Rt. 919N/S (Franklin County); Rt. 909E/W (Franklin County) to Jamestown Rd; Rt. 812E/W (Franklin County)
Rt. 728N (Franklin County) from Green Level Rd; Rt. 693E/W (Franklin County) to Bethlehem Rd; Rt. 739E/W (Franklin County)
Rt. 657N (Franklin County) from Bonbrook Mill Rd; Rt. 635N/S (Franklin County) to Boones Mill Rd; Rt. 684N/S (Franklin County)
