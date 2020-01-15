Saturday, April 25 is the fifth annual running of the Osprey 10K/5K Run/Walk that coincides with the return of the osprey to SML State Park in Huddleston.
At race time, the birds should have laid two to four eggs. Once again, the race will start at the beach pavilion and head to the Discovery Center before returning to the beach. The event will have chip timing, water stations and marshals throughout the course.
There will also be photographers along the route. After the race, the images will be available on the Friends of Smith Mountain Lake State Park website.
Dave Gearhart, who is organizing the race with Bernie Tipton, said the Osprey 10K/5K/ Run/Walk is exactly the type of event the Friends of Smith Mountain Lake State Park want to be a part of and promote.
“We want to hold events to attract citizens to this natural resource which has so much to offer as one of the most beautiful parks in the state,” Gearhart said.
The route features views of Smith Mountain Lake and easy rolling hills with a downhill finish. Recovery drinks, fruit and energy bars will be served during the awards ceremony. Registered participants also will receive a T-shirt.
Tipton said a color guard will once again carry flags representing the five military branches, the state flag and the U.S. flag, to honor the military.
Registration information is available at www.smlspfriends.com or by calling the park at 297-6066.
