A community demonstration is planned for Wednesday at 5 p.m. in Ferrum. The Ferrum Walk for Justice calls for the end of systemic injustice, racism and violence, and aims to promote healing. Participants will gather in the parking lot at Ferrum College on Ferrum Mountain Road across from Tri-Area Health Clinic where they will hear a few words, from event planner Mike Ferguson, and take part in an eight-minute, 46-second lie-in or kneel-in before walking down Virginia 40 to the Ferrum fire station.
The walk, roundtrip, is 1.4 miles. Social distancing and mask wearing are strongly encouraged by organizers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.