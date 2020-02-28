In line with the school’s motto, “Not self, but others,” Ferrum College students can now minor in One Health. One Health is a rapidly emerging discipline that emphasizes the interdependence of human, animal and environmental health.
The need for such interdependence has gained global attention with the outbreak of the recent coronavirus as the virus may have come from seafood and animals in China.
One Health coursework is for a variety of majors at the liberal arts college. “Our classes are available to multiple disciplines,”said Clay Britton, assistant professor of biology and agricultural science. Such disciplines include agricultural, environmental and pre-professional sciences, biology, ecotourism and the future nursing program.
“Ferrum College is one of 10 programs in the country with either a major or a minor in One Health,” said Delia Heck, professor of environmental sciences and studies. “It’s not just the program, it’s the people and their specialties that make the program more unique.”
Nancy Brubaker, associate professor of animal and agricultural sciences and coordinator of One Health, is a good example of a skill set that is especially valuable to Ferrum College’s students, because she is also a doctor of veterinary medicine. She joined the faculty in the fall of 2013 and had a bucket list for five- and 10-year plans, which included a program in One Health.
Brubaker said the One Health program at Ferrum College was on her bucket list since it is something she is concerned about because as a veterinarian, she sees the link between human and animal health.
Heck said there are a number of career opportunities for One Health students. Public health is one career field for students who have master’s degrees in public health or in One Health. She added that Ferrum College has had two students earn master’s degrees in public health. The majority of One Health programs traditionally are at universities that have a veterinary program, she said.
Students not pursuing master’s degrees have opportunities for work such as with government agencies as lab techs, epidemiologists, environmental monitors and soil scientists, Heck said.
Madison Cogle is a sophomore from Charles Town, West Virginia and an aspiring large animal vet. She is majoring in agricultural sciences with emphases in animal studies and equine studies and is pursuing a minor in One Health.
“I feel studying One Health is incredibly beneficial to anyone going into the health, environmental and wildlife sciences,” Cogle said.
Tim Durham, assistant professor of agronomy/agricultural sciences, who holds a doctorate in plant medicine, not only teaches in a field aligned with One Health, but also works outside Ferrum College as an entomologist in the Army Reserve.
Durham said his academic studies with plants have been “repurposed” to work in medical entomology. Durham manages insects that can vector disease-causing organisms or otherwise cause soldiers discomfort. He recommends actions units should take to manage a problem, as well as offers preventive strategies.
Human, animal, plant and environmental health are intimately intertwined. “There’s always a concern about zoonotic diseases (diseases that make species leap from animals to humans or vice versa),” Durham said. “In conjunction with doctors and veterinarians, entomologists are valued partners that can provide essential information about how insects might contribute to outbreaks and develop best management practices.”
Britton, Heck and Brubaker see the need for students to use their One Health knowledge beyond the classroom to serve others. “We want to teach our students that they need to become community servants,” Britton said. “We let the students know they’re responsible for our future by collaboratively solving the issues of tomorrow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.