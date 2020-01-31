Submitted by Paige Arrington
The Phoebe Needles Center will present “One Health: What is it, and Why Should We Care?” on Feb. 11 as the monthly Center for Lifelong Learning program.
Dr. Delia Heck, professor of Environmental Sciences at Ferrum College, will explain the One Health concept, which recognizes that the health of people is connected to the health of animals and the environment.
The 2019 Novel Coronavirus is an example of what One Health entails, its significance and what can be done about it.
The program begins at 10 a.m. in McCauley Hall. Guests may arrive at 9:30 a.m. for social time and coffee. Lunch will follow the program at noon.
To reserve a seat, call the Phoebe Needles Center at 483-1518 by Friday, Feb.7. Tickets are $18 ($10 for CLL members).
For more information, visit www.phoebeneedles.org.
