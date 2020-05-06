^pBy LEIGH PROM
Kevin Minter graduated from Ferrum College in 2016 and has recently returned to campus as the new branch director at the Ferrum College YMCA.
“I’m glad to be back. We love it here,” said Minter whose wife, Monica, also works at Ferrum College and was a 2016 graduate.
With his business administration degree that included an emphasis on sports management, Minter is happy to be working in the field and location in which he studied. In addition to his studies, he has experience working in fitness and with sports at Ferrum College. As a student, he had a work-study job at the Ferrum YMCA and an internship with Gary Holden, Ferrum’s sports information director and assistant athletic director.
“I was just thrilled to see him hired as the new director,” Holden said of Minter. “Anytime you see a student come back, it makes you feel really proud.”
Minter said he learned about aspects of Holden’s jobs that included statistics, broadcasting and budgeting.
“Minter always puts his best foot forward,” Holden said. “He is a Jack-of-all trades and is very dedicated to the college and the student body.”
Holden recalled a day a few years ago that was an example of Minter’s commitment to Ferrum College. With a football game at 1 p.m. that day in Rocky Mount at the Franklin County High School stadium — Ferrum College was having its field redone that season — Holden couldn’t get away to attend a cross country meet in Salem. He gave his camera to Minter who dashed to Salem to take action shots and then headed to Rocky Mount for the football game before zipping to Ferrum College for a soccer game.
As Holden was leaving campus later that evening, he saw lights on at the tennis courts. Driving by, he saw Minter feeding tennis balls to some students and was in awe of Minter and his full day of service to Ferrum College.
Minter also has experience in coaching young adults. He was an assistant coach with Ferrum’s men’s and women’s tennis teams and at Auburn High School as the head coach for their boys’ cross country team and ladies’ tennis team.
Minter was hired as the Ferrum YMCA director in early March, but due to the closure stemming from the pandemic, Minter hasn’t gotten into the job’s day-to-day activities. He said he has been spending his time cleaning everything and working with the college to get the roof redone and to repair leaks. He said the floors have been stripped and rewaxed so everything is starting to look fresh again.
For now, he also will help at the Y’s other branches in Rocky Mount and Smith Mountain Lake.
Kevin McAlexander, chief executive officer of the Franklin County Family YMCA, said Minter stood out for the position not only because of his experience with the college, but also because of his background and work ethic.
“Kevin (Minter) and I are working to deepen our relationship with the college and build great opportunities for their students and Ferrum community members,” McAlexander said. “We particularly want to develop a robust internship program through the Y for Ferrum students.”
Minter is ready to get into his role as leader of the Ferrum YMCA.
“I think people should come to the Ferrum YMCA because we want to make sure not only everyone on campus feels like family, but we want the rest of the Ferrum community to feel the same way, as well as the surrounding areas of Franklin County and any visitors we may have who are looking to improve their lives,” Minter said.
