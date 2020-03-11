By STACEY HAIRSTON
A labor of love seven years in the making is now complete with the release of “Terror in Woods Creek.”
The full-length indie film is a “psychological thriller” produced, filmed and edited by Cory Greer, Tracy Lee Staton and a host of other regional artists.
The movie was originally titled “Deadlines,” but at the recommendation of its distributor, Wild Eye Releasing, it was given a new name.
“It was for marketing reasons,” Greer said. “We didn’t want to change the title at first, but at the same time we wanted the audience to be able to search for our movie and not get results not related to us.”
The movie is set in 1962 in the quaint little town of Woods Creek. Bizarre events, including murder and suicide, abruptly ensued after the arrival of a mysterious drifter who vanished as quickly as he arrived. Fifty years later, an old newspaper from 1962 with a horrible headline surfaces, reminding folks of Woods Creek’s tainted past. Upon the drifter’s return, history begins repeating itself. Father Fulci, played by John Johnson, and Detective Wesson, played by Robert Barger Jr., join forces in an attempt to prevent the town’s residents from becoming each other’s victims and break the cycle of doom.
Staton said a drive to work one morning inspired her to write “Terror in Woods Creek.”
“I was driving to work one morning, and there was this newspaper laying on Route 60,” she said. “Cars were zooming over it and each time a car would zoom by, the newspaper would blow a little closer to Lexington. I just kept watching this newspaper blow closer and closer to Lexington. I was mesmerized watching it. In my typical story idea fashion, I thought, ‘What if that newspaper had a dreadful headline and when it blows into the next town, the headline will come true?’ So that’s where my idea for the story came from.”
Staton said she began thinking of the newspaper as a foreshadowing for the small, fictional town.
“I thought about a past event that this town wanted to bury; something they hoped would never happen again but does, and they’re reminded of it constantly because an old newspaper with the headline of what happened to them keeps surfacing,” Staton said. “So the newspaper itself is sort of a character. I thought about a good versus evil story; a story with a moral in the end like ‘be good and bad things won’t happen.’ This led to the idea of a dark force coming to the town of Woods Creek and possessing people to commit unthinkable acts and just creating hysteria, total chaos and unrest.”
Growing up in Ferrum, Greer knows what it’s like to live in a small town and have not much else to do but stay up late at night watching “B Movies on USA.”
“I used to stay up all night renting straight-to-video movies based on spooky cover art found at VHS rental stores and magazines like Fangoria,” Greer said.
Those nights are what sparked Greer’s interest in science fiction and filmmaking.
“I got a gig building props for John Johnson’s reboot of ‘Plan 9’ and met a lot of cool people that were into the same thing,” he said.
Staton was one of those people and the two formed a team and soon went to work on “Terror in Woods Creek.”
Besides Staton, who wrote and directed the film, executive producers were Staton, Greer and Katherine Tryon. Additional producer credit goes to John Johnson from Darkstone Entertainment and Mariah Johnson of BIO Duck FX for her work in special effects.
“We had an amazing team, so I am very thankful for everyone who helped out,” Greer said.
The movie was shot in about 30 days, Greer said, and filming took place in various locations, including Buena Vista, Buchanan and Natural Bridge.
The film’s budget was about $15,000, making it a true indie film, created and produced without funding from a mainstream studio.
“One thing I’ve learned about taking on a big production like a feature, is to expect the worst because anything that can go wrong will go wrong,” Staton said.
She said the team had a Canadian actor lined up to play the important role of Father Fulci, but he had to bow out at the 11th hour due to unforeseen circumstances.
“So, here we are with three days to spare, trying to cast someone and getting no bites,” she said.
That’s when Johnson stepped into the role.
“We worked 16- to 18-hour days for three to four weeks straight,” Staton said. “Add to that the mental exhaustion from the lack of sleep we all suffered, and eventually the days turned into nights and the nights into days. We had to keep ourselves going with caffeine and sugar. If you’re working on an indie film, you can forget a proper diet. It doesn’t exist.”
Staton and Greer are appreciative of the lifelong friendships formed during the making of the film.
“It was fun,” Staton said. “We made memories, we made a movie and we worked hard. With indie filmmaking, most of the time your friends are your crew and sometimes your actors, but you’re in the trenches with these people so you can meet as strangers and come out as friends because you build up a camaraderie. The indie film scene is a really special group of people.”
The movie finally came together in 2017 and premiered at Hulls Drive-In Theater in Lexington.
Its official release date is March 31.
“We are going to be on a DVD release initially, with streaming services to be added,” Greer said.
Retailers include Barnes and Noble, FYE, Walmart, Best Buy and TCM (Turner Classic Movies), as well as several smaller retailers.
“We’re also hoping to have some screenings in Buchanan, Lexington and Roanoke,” Staton added.
The film is listed for pre-order on most sites for $14 to $16, plus shipping.
