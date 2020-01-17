Ferrum College’s Black Student Union will host a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event on Monday, Jan. 20, at 10:30 a.m. in the college’s Vaughn Chapel at 40 Wiley Drive in Ferrum.
The event is free and open to the public.
Ferrum College junior and keynote speaker Davon “D” Robinson will talk about “Learning to Live.” The program will also include short Civil Rights videos, a video of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech and poetry from the college’s BSU.
