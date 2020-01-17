Submitted by Jamie Campbell
Ferrum College and Lord Fairfax Community College officials signed an agreement, guaranteeing admission into Ferrum College’s recreation leadership program to LFCC students who have received an associate degree in recreation and outdoor leadership.
Within the college’s recreation leadership program, LFCC students may choose to focus on recreation management or ecotourism.
The agreement was signed Jan. 14 by Ferrum College President David Johns and Provost Aimé Sposato, as well as LFCC Vice President of Academic Affairs Karen Kellison and Provost Chris Coutts. LFCC President Kim Blosser was unable to attend, but said the growing market for the industry in part drove the partnership.
“As people and communities continue to realize the impacts recreation and being outdoors have on overall well-being and health, there will be a growing need for professionals trained in the recreation and outdoor wellness fields,” Blosser said. “We at LFCC are grateful for the hard work put in by Professor Stacey Ellis and her counterparts at Ferrum College to ensure that LFCC students can seamlessly transfer into their bachelor’s degree programs at Ferrum.”
Representing Ferrum at the signing were Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs Kevin Reilly, Dean of the School of Health Professions and Social Sciences Angie Dahl, Associate Professor of Recreation Leadership Dan Caston, Associate Professor of Ecotourism Chris Mayer, Director of Ferrum Outdoors Aaron Conover. Representing LFCC were Dean of Science, Engineering, Math and Health Ia Gomez and Associate Professor of Health, Physical Education and Recreation Stacey Ellis.
Johns said Ferrum College is delighted to partner with LFCC.
“More and more people are discovering the beauty of Virginia and they are spending time in our lakes and trails and at our many parks and cultural sites. Tourism and outdoor recreation brings hundreds of millions of dollars into the commonwealth,” said Johns. “Because of this, we need professionals ready to support this growing area of tourism, and we need them to be business savvy educators who are advocates for Virginia’s natural environment.”
The agreement follows Gov. Ralph Northam’s July 2019 announcement of the creation of the Office of Outdoor Recreation, which seeks to recruit new outdoor businesses to Virginia, as well as promote the outdoor recreation industry. The governor’s website indicates that Virginia’s outdoor recreation industry contributes approximately $22 billion per year in the state’s revenue, and provides nearly 200,000 jobs.
The memorandum of agreement states that acceptance into the college’s recreation leadership program will require the following:
n LFCC students must have earned a grade of “C” or higher in required courses applicable to the recreation leadership program
n earned a minimum of 60 transferable credits
n have an overall cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher prior to enrollment at Ferrum College.
Additionally, the agreement allows LFCC students to transfer to the college with junior status if they have successfully completed 56 hours of curriculum with a grade of C or higher, thereby providing a pathway to complete a bachelor’s degree in recreation leadership within two years of transfer.
The college announced the Ferrum Promise initiative last November, which guarantees that students who transfer from a Virginia community college with an associate degree will be able to graduate within two years of transfer or they will receive free tuition for the remaining coursework.
“This is a great opportunity to create a streamlined admission process between LFCC’s recreation and outdoor leadership graduates and Ferrum college’s recreation leadership bachelor’s degree candidates,” Dahl said.
“It’s the first step in facilitating a long-term partnership, which will produce individuals equipped for careers that both utilize and preserve the uniqueness of where we live.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.