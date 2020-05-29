Photo courtesy of Ferrum College

Ferrum College President David Johns addressed graduates during the May 9 commencement, held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 200 graduates from 14 states were honored. The ceremony included eight celebrity guest appearances by actor Ty Burrell of the television show “Modern Family,” comedian Joel McHale of “The Soup,” author David Baldacchi, Ferrum College alumnus, actor, writer and producer Mike McColl ’93, actor Graham Phillips of “Riverdale” and “The Good Wife,” actor Jamie McShane of “Sons of Anarchy,” “Murder in the First” and “Bloodline,” comedian Keegan Michael Key and actor Connor Trinneer of “Star Trek Enterprise.”