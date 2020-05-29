By ALICIA PETSKA
Ferrum College announced last week that it’s cautiously making plans to reopen its campus in the fall.
In a message to students, President David Johns said the school is working with public health experts and will be adding safeguards to campus life. But he expressed optimism that students will be able to return to their classrooms and residence halls when the new semester starts.
“While the COVID-19 crisis will alter higher education for the foreseeable future,” Johns wrote, “we are committed to our mission of providing an educational experience that fosters intellectual curiosity and prepares students for meaningful lives and careers.”
“To that end, I am pleased to announce that we intend to reopen our campus this fall, to offer on-site instruction, and provide a residential experience for our students.”
Precautions that will be rolled out include smaller class sizes, more open classroom space and more single-bed dorm rooms. A wider selection of grab-and-go food will be added to dining, and Ferrum’s 700-acre campus will be put to use to avoid crowds.
The fall semester also will be split into two terms to offer more flexibility with instruction. Classes will start Aug. 25.
Ferrum’s announcement comes as Virginia is starting to slowly reopen parts of public life. Johns said the college will continue to monitor conditions and update students throughout the summer. Additional protocols for social distancing and other measures will be developed.
“While we are optimistic about returning to campus, we will not do anything to jeopardize the health and well-being of our students and community,” Johns wrote.
