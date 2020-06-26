Fencing the market

The Town of Rocky Mount will be utilizing temporary fencing around the Rocky Mount Farmers Market in preparation for the outdoor concerts that the Harvester Performance Center will be having over the summer. The first concert will be held Friday, July 3. The fencing will be put up before each show the Harvester hosts until the downtown venue can again reopen its doors. The fence was set up to help crowd control as the number of people permitted at the event will be limited, and tickets will be sold. The market will continue to be open every Saturday during this time from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
