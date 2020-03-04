From STAFF REPORTS
Rocky Mount Police Department arrested Mason States, 24, of Boones Mill, for making a false report and public intoxication after they said the man falsely reported an active shooter at the Rocky Mount Walmart.
Police responded to the store at 550 Old Franklin Turnpike around 12:45 p.m. Monday after receiving repeated hang-up calls to 911, followed by a call from the same number that indicated there was an active shooter there.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police also responded to the store, but could not find confirmation of an active shooter. Upon further investigation, police said they found States, who was unarmed, in the woods nearby. He was scheduled for arraignment Tuesday morning.
“There is no reason to believe there is any threat to the community at this time,” said Rocky Mount Police Chief K.E. Criner. “We appreciate the rapid response of our officers, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.”
Criner added, “We will not stand for this type of disruptive event. The daily safety and security of our residents and visitors is our primary concern, and we will do everything we can to ensure acts like this are punished to the full extent of the law.”
Additional charges against States are pending after consultation with the commonwealth attorney’s office.
