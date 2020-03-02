Rocky Mount Assistant Town Manager and spokesperson for the Rocky Mount Police Matt Hankins said “there is no active threat” following reports of an active shooter at the Rocky Mount Walmart Monday afternoon.
At approximately 12:45 p.m. , the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call in reference to a possible active shooter at Walmart, located at 550 Old Franklin Turnpike in Rocky Mount. RMPD as well as FCSO responded to the store. Upon arrival officials could locate no active shooter and are calling the incident a false alarm.
Officials say they arrested one man who appeared to be intoxicated but was unarmed in a wooded area near the store after they claim he called in the false report of the an active shooter.
Hankins said the scene is still under investigation. Check back with The Franklin News Post as this story develops.
