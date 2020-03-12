Due to concerns arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, many area events are being cancelled or postponed. Below is a list of events The Franklin News Post has been made aware of. It will be updated as cancellations come in.
Callaway Elementary School released a statement that due to a Franklin County Public Schools directive to cancel any large gatherings, effective today, the PTO March Madness Auction scheduled for Friday, March 13 will be postponed. A date is to be determined.
Dancing for a Cause, scheduled for March 13 has been cancelled. Rescheduling the event is yet to be determined.
Healing Strides of Virginia's March 13 open house and Clydesdale event is cancelled.
Daily & Vincent scheduled for Saturday , March 14 has been cancelled. Rescheduling the event is yet to be determined. Refund information was not yet available.
The Franklin County Cattleman's March meeting has been canceled because this group is a large group and for the safety and health of the members, the groups President Montie Brown has decided to not hold the meeting next week.
Per Capps Home Building Center, the proposed date for Ladies Night scheduled for April 24 will now be tentative.
Smith Mountain Arts Council is postponing its Nashville Songwriters Coffeehouse scheduled for Friday March 13. Refunds are available or tickets will be good for rescheduled event. A date has not yet been announced.
Carilion Hospice of Franklin County is cancelling the Hotrods for Hospice Car Show on April 18. The event has not been rescheduled at this time.
