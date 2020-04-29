By TONIA MOXLEY
The deaths of two missing women pulled from Smith Mountain Lake over the weekend have been ruled accidental, according to the state medical examiner’s office.
Police had been searching for Jacquelyn “Bridgett” Clark, 42, of Buena Vista, and Mary Rebecca “Becky” Williams, 40, of Rockbridge County, since they failed to meet a friend at Smith Mountain Lake on April 18. The blue Ford Explorer they were traveling in when they disappeared was pulled from the lake Saturday. Two bodies found inside were later identified as the women.
The women were determined to have drowned, said Tracie Cooper, district administrator for the medical examiner’s office. And their deaths were ruled accidental.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Wednesday saying that no foul play is suspected but that the investigation will remain open until the medical examiner issues a final report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.