Crews from the Rocky Mount Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Carter Bank & Trust Training Center at 25 East College St. in downtown Rocky Mount just after 2 p.m. Tuesday.
First responders arrived at the bank training center within less than three minutes after being dispatched and confirmed there was fire in one room in the basement. There were six employees in the building at the time the fire was discovered, all were evacuated safely with no injuries.
First responders remained on scene after the fire was extinguished to investigate and ensure the building was safe. The interior of the building sustained smoke damage to one room on the lower level. The cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical failure and non-suspicious according to Christy Witt, public information officer for the fire department.
A cost of repairs was not released, but Witt said a professional cleaning and restoration service will clean and remove smoke damage and odor before the building will be used.
Rocky Mount Police, Franklin County Department of Public Safety, Ferrum and Glade Hill fire departments also responded to the scene.
