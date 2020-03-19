A 27-year-old Pittsylvania County man was arrested following a domestic violence incident in Rocky Mount on Wednesday.
According to a press release from Matt Hankins, assistant town manager and spokesperson for Rocky Mount Police Department, the man assaulted the victim while she was working at PlyGem in Rocky Mount. Following the incident, Hankins said the man drove off with the victim in the car, headed south on U.S. 220. The man stopped the vehicle near Sontag Road, and the victim attempted to drive away when the man got back into the vehicle and it crashed.
The man fled the scene on foot, running into a nearby wooded area where he was found by Rocky Mount Police and Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies.
Both parties were taken to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital with injuries from the wreck that were not life-threatening, according to the release.
“I’d like to commend our officers, the Franklin County sheriff’s deputies and Virginia State Police for their efforts to bring this case to a resolution so quickly,” said Rocky Mount Police Chief K.E. Criner. “Cooperative police work and her efforts to fight back and free herself from the situation means this victim was returned to safety very quickly, the best possible outcome.”
Hankins said further information, including charges against the man, wasn’t available at press time.
