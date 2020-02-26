By STACEY HAIRSTON
The fourth annual Dancing for a Cause event will be held Friday, March 13 in the Franklin County High School auditorium.
The dance-off is sponsored this year by Community Partnership and mirrors ABC’s reality dancing show, “Dancing with the Stars.” The event helps raise money for local nonprofits.
“Community Partnership is proud to host this year’s event so that local nonprofit organizations can continue to provide their programs and services free of charge to our community,” said event organizer Toni Mills. “Any amount raised for each organization is a blessing.”
The event will feature dancing representatives from each organization. The public is encouraged to vote for their favorite “stars.”
Every dollar donated represents a vote, with the winner being announced at the end of the evening.
Collection boxes are also set up at each organization’s main office and at other businesses throughout the town of Rocky Mount.
Local nonprofits participating in this year’s competition include:
Tri-Area Health Center dancing freestyle (a collection box is also at Raise the Barre Dance Studio)
SML Good Neighbors dancing swing (a collection box is also at CJ’s Coffee & Sandwich Shop)
Bernard Free Clinic dancing a square dance routine (a collection box is also located at Redwood Community Center)
Boy Scouts of the Blue Ridge dancing tap (a collection box also located at Trendz)
DRRC dancing musical theatre (a collection box is also at El Rio)
STEP, Inc. dancing freestyle (a collection box is also at The Franklin Center)
Franklin County Faith Network dancing freestyle (a collection box is also at Ippy’s)
Wheel Love dancing Blues Brothers tap (a collection box is also at El Rodeo)
Community Partnership dancing musical theatre (a collection box is also at Blooming Deals)
To celebrate the year 2020, a “Roaring ‘20s” theme is in place with prizes to be awarded for best dressed couple, best flapper (Female), best zoot suit (male), best dressed child, best accessories, best small local business participation and most creative.
A photo op station with a Gatsby background will be set up for anyone wanting to take photos.
Additional entertainment will be provided by FC Fly Girls Dance Team, Raise the Barre Dance Studio and the Blue Ridge Performing Arts Academy.
The evening will also feature a 50/50 raffle, cake auction, door prizes and refreshments sold by Buddy’s BBQ.
“This promises to be a fun night for all ages,” Mills said.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and seating is limited.
Admission is free and curtains open at 6:30 p.m.
