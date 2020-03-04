From STAFF REPORTS
Dailey & Vincent is set to perform at the Franklin County High School Auditorium on March 14 at 7:30 p.m.
The concert is an annual staple in the town and serves as one of the fundraisers for the Rocky Mount Lions Club that provides scholarships, assistance with eye care and eye glasses to those in need.
Roger Seale, treasurer of the club, said the event raises approximately $5,000, from receiving 20% of ticket sales, as well as raffle and concessions sales from the evening.
Dailey & Vincent’s sound is a concoction of traditional country, gospel and bluegrass blended together by the distinctive vocal sounds of Jamie Dailey’s tenor and Darrin Vincent’s reedy harmonies.
Dailey grew up singing and playing with family and regional groups all over middle Tennessee and Kentucky, but gained national attention when he joined Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver in 1998 as lead baritone and tenor singer. During his tenure, the band won 13 IBMA awards, including seven vocal group of the year awards, four Grammy awards and five Dove Award nominations.
Vincent started singing at age 3 and playing music at age 6 as part of his family band, The Sally Mountain Show, along with sister Rhonda Vincent. As a member of Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder for more than 10 years, Vincent has won five Grammy awards and eight IBMA awards for instrumental group of the year.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the show set to begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance ($30 at the door) and can be purchased at Haywood’s Jewelers, Ferrum Minute Market and Redwood Market.
For more information, call 483-0904 or 483-5360.
