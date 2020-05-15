CVS on Franklin Street in Rocky Mount is reopened today after an exterior fire briefly shut them down Thursday night.
Rocky Mount Volunteer Fire Department responded to the pharmaceutical store just after 5:30 p.m. and found an exterior trash can in flames. The outside of the building sustained heat and smoke damage but a store manager confirmed Friday that the inside of the store was not affected.
Franklin County Public Safety, Rocky Mount Police and Glade Hill and Ferrum Fire departments also responded to the scene.
The fire is currently under investigation.
