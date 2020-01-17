Cub Scout Troop 130 of Smith Mountain Lake visited the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 13. During the visit, Sgt. J.P. Nolen and investigator Ryan King gave the group of tour of the office. Deputy Tim Burton gave a K-9 demonstration with Khaleesi. Sheriff Bill Overton also had an opportunity to speak with the group and the duties and job requirements of being a deputy.
